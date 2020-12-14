CD Projekt Red issues statement regarding Cyberpunk 2077 console editions

You're watching Advertisements

Following massive backlash regarding the quality of Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles, CD Projekt Red has recently released a statement regarding the editions, and how they intend to fix them down the line. Credited to CD Projekt Red's Marcin Iwiński, Adam Kiciński, Adam Badowski, Michał Nowakowski, Piotr Nielubowicz and Piotr Karwowski, the post reads:

"First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Second, we will fix bugs and crashes, and improve the overall experience. The first round of updates has just been released and the next one is coming within the next 7 days. Expect more, as we will update frequently whenever new improvements are ready. After the holidays, we'll continue working, we'll release two large patches starting with Patch #1 in January. This will be followed by Patch #2 is February. Together these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles."

The post does continue further stating that CD Projekt Red will inform us on what the patches will contain ahead of their release and that PC gamers will also be getting regular updates, before also stating; "They won't make the game on last-gen look like it's running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now."

To round out the statement, CD Projekt Red urges Cyberpunk 2077 buyers to give them a chance, but also to refund their copies either at the retailer they bought them from, or through the respective digital marketplaces. Likewise, for any further issues, the developer has said that from today, they can be contacted for a week up until December 21 2020.

Either way you look at it, Cyberpunk 2077 didn't have the launch we all hoped for, but to see what we thought about the game, be sure to check out our review here.