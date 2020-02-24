CD Projekt Red is the second biggest studio in Europe

It's not news that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has sold really, really well, nor is it a revelation that the game is very, very good. However, we're not sure everyone has realised to what extent the RPG's developer, CD Projekt Red, has enjoyed success. An eagle-eyed Reddit user noticed just before the weekend that the company now has a market value of over $8 billion.

That's a lot of money of course, but let's put it into context... Ubisoft is Europe's biggest video game company has a market value of roughly $9.5 billion. And as everyone surely knows - Ubisoft is a true giant in the business. However, CD Projekt Red has almost the same value these days and is now the second-biggest video game company in our corner of the world.

It is worth noting that CD Projekt Red also has the digital platform GOG.com for PC and in September they are launching Cyberpunk 2077, so don't expect that number to shrink anytime soon. In fact, the opposite is more likely.