CD Projekt Red is the biggest video game company in Europe

CD Projekt Red has become the biggest company in its field despite not releasing any AAA game in the last few years. The Polish company's value skyrocketed these last few months, so much that it just passed Ubisoft. The developer is now estimated at 8,88 billion dollars while the French giant is said to be worth 8,57 billion.

This is attributable to both the Netflix series that gave a second wind to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and to its upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077. An interesting battle for the first place will inevitably occur as CD Projekt's game is set to release on September 17 while Assassin's Creed Valhalla will also be released this year.

Thanks to Bloomberg.