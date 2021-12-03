Cookies

Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red is releasing a premium wristwatch inspired by Cyberpunk 2077

The watch retails for £375 and can be pre-ordered now.

We've seen many products inspired by video games over the years, but this one might be one of the most desirable. CD Projekt Red has announced that it has teamed up with Blonie Watches to create a premium wristwatch in the style of Cyberpunk 2077. The watch retails for £375, and pre-orders are live now, with units expected to ship in June 2022.

The eye-catching watch is made from pure grade 2 titanium and it has a digital LED display. Under the hood it has a Model CR2032 battery, and it contains water resistant technology that keeps it protected in five different atmospheres. In terms of flexibility, there are 12 hour and 24 hour display options to chose between, and it's adjustable in three sizes.

You can take a look at the watch in the image below:

Cyberpunk 2077

Thanks, IGN.

