news
Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red is no longer selling Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 in Russia

The Polish developer hopes the choice will "galvanise" the community to speak up.

HQ

As has been the case ever since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine, we've seen various games developers and companies showing their support for the people affected by the conflict, and making moves in response to the global affairs. This has seen companies pledging large sums of money to charities, no longer working with Russian companies that have ties to the country's government, and even removing Russia and Belarus from certain titles, as EA is intending to do with the FIFA and NHL series.

Following up to this, the Polish developer CD Projekt Red has announced that it is removing all of its games from being sold in Russia and Belarus. This includes both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and encompasses all kinds of sales of the company's games (digital and physical).

As part of the announcement, CD Projekt has said that it hopes this decision will "galvanise the global community to speak about what is going on in the heart of Europe."

Cyberpunk 2077

