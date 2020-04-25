CD Projekt Red is holding a spring sale on merch right now

Have you been on the lookout for a Gwent: The Witcher Card Game plushie friend? Have you misplaced your The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt wolf medallion and want to feel on humming near magic once more? Want to represent your favourite fictional in-game Cyberpunk 2077 band? Well you can buy the necessary merchandise on CD Projekt Red's official merch store for cheap(er) right now through April 30 as the store is now holding its spring sale, offering select merchandise for up to 30% off.

Want to check the sale out for yourself? Do so here.