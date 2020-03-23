Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD Projekt Red is holding a sale on all The Witcher games

Those looking to check out CD Projekt Red's The Witcher series can now grab each game for a solid discount.

CD Projekt Red is most definitely one of the more high-profile developers in the world following its phenomenal RPG The Witcher series, specifically The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Those who have yet to play the predecessors or, alternatively, have yet to play any game in the series, can now grab each game as well as the DLCs for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at a major discount.

The following games are discounted on Steam at this very moment:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition - 70% (was $49.99) $14.99
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine - 60% (was $19.99) $7.99
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone - 60% (was $9.99) $3.99
The Witcher® 3: Wild Hunt -70% (was $39.99) $11.99
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Expansion Pass -60% (was $24.99) $9.99
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition -85% (was $19.99) $2.99
The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director's Cut - 85% (was $9.99) $1.49
The Witcher Adventure Game -85% (was $9.99) $1.49
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - 50% (was $19.99) $9.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Photo: CD Projekt Red

Related texts

The Witcher 3: Blood and WineScore

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"If this little sojourn to Toussaint is to be our final adventure with the silver-haired monster slayer, then it's a fitting conclusion."



Loading next content