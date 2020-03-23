CD Projekt Red is holding a sale on all The Witcher games

CD Projekt Red is most definitely one of the more high-profile developers in the world following its phenomenal RPG The Witcher series, specifically The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Those who have yet to play the predecessors or, alternatively, have yet to play any game in the series, can now grab each game as well as the DLCs for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at a major discount.

The following games are discounted on Steam at this very moment:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition - 70% (was $49.99) $14.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine - 60% (was $19.99) $7.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone - 60% (was $9.99) $3.99

The Witcher® 3: Wild Hunt -70% (was $39.99) $11.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Expansion Pass -60% (was $24.99) $9.99

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition -85% (was $19.99) $2.99

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director's Cut - 85% (was $9.99) $1.49

The Witcher Adventure Game -85% (was $9.99) $1.49

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - 50% (was $19.99) $9.99