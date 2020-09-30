CD Projekt Red is allegedly forcing six work days a week building up to Cyberpunk 2077's release

You're watching Advertisements

In the last few years people have become increasingly aware of the "crunch culture" practiced by so many videogame studios, a mentality that forces or pressures workers into regular overtime or even extra work days in the weeks leading to a game's release. CD Projekt Red, one of the most admired studios among gamers, was also accused of having a crunch mentality, particularly leading up to when The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released. And now it seems it's doing the same for Cyberpunk 2077.

Fellow journalist Jason Schreier is once again the whistleblower, divulging the situation in a Bloomberg article. Schreier was allegedly contacted by a CD Projekt Red employee that asked for anonymity, upon sharing an internal email of studio-head Adam Badowski.

The employee claims all workers were informed of a sixth mandatory work day, on every week leading up to Cyberpunk 2077's release on November 10. The day is to be paid as an extra work day, according to Polish regulation, but the fact that it is mandatory and not optional, is the real problem.

Adam Badowski had previously confirmed that "crunch" has been a part of the studio work culture, but he also made it known that measures were being taken to lessen the need for overtime. In this alleged new email, Badowski is said to have admitted the decision goes against what he previously stated, and his own beliefs, and as such would take upon himself "the full backlash for the decision."