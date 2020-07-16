CD Projekt Red has released new Cyberpunk 2077 apparel

You're watching Advertisements

Cyberpunk 2077 is still some ways off and summer will have passed once the game releases in November of this year. That doesn't mean that CD Projekt Red is disregarding its fans and potential Cyberpunk 2077 fans' want for summer apparel, however, and the latest merchandise line on the official merch store is the 'Summerpunk Collection'.

The collection features the Pacifica cap, Pacifica x Voodoo Boys tank top, Pacifica x Animals drawstring gym bag and 'Night City Changes Everybody' t-shirt in two styles and the merch items range from £14,96 - £27,22.

Are you a fan of CD Projekt Red's merchandise? Take a look at the collection via this link.