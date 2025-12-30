CD Projekt Red has now sold off GOG.com

HQ

PC gaming nowadays may be synonymous with Steam, but there are several alternatives with their own strengths. These include the Epic Games Store, where your game purchases generate more revenue for the developers, and GOG, which is known for offering DRM-free titles that you can play and own forever after purchase.

The latter is owned by CD Projekt Red, which has led to their games being released on GOG, and many have chosen to buy the Witcher series, among others, from here to avoid DRM and other restrictions. But now GOG says CD Projekt Red has sold the service. Fortunately, the new owner is wholeheartedly invested in GOG, as it is the studio and service's co-founder Michał Kiciński. On their website, they write:

"We believe the games that shaped us deserve to stay alive: easy to find, buy, download, and play forever. But time is annoyingly good at erasing them. Rights get tangled, compatibility breaks, builds disappear, and a nostalgic evening often turns into a troubleshooting session. That's the difference between 'I'm playing today' (the game lives on) and 'I'll play someday' (the game dies).

As Michał put it: 'GOG stands for freedom, independence, and genuine control.'"

CD Projekt Red will continue to work closely with GOG, and there appears to be no talk of any deterioration. On the contrary, they aim to become even better at letting you own your games:

"This new chapter is about doubling down on that vision. We want to do more to preserve the classics of the past, celebrate standout games of today, and help shape the classics of tomorrow, including new games with real retro spirit.

First of all, DRM-free is more central to GOG than ever. Your library stays yours to enjoy: same access, same offline installers, same sense of ownership. Your data stays with GOG, and GOG GALAXY remains optional."

All in all, at least on paper, it seems like a good change that makes what is perhaps the gaming world's most consumer-friendly platform even better. What is your opinion of GOG and this acquisition?