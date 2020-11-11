CD Projekt Red has assured that Cyberpunk 2077 will not be delayed again

You're watching Advertisements

It was late October, when Gamereactor reported, that another delay had hit CD Projekt Red's upcoming Cyberpunk 2077. It was no longer coming November 19, but December 10.

Pretty soon after this, a rumor started circulating, that December 10 may not be the final release date after all. On the other hand, we can't actually blame the people for being skeptical at this point, right?

Now a CD Project Red's spokesperson has stated to IGN, that the rumors are false and that the game is coming out December 10.

"As a rule, we don't comment on rumors or speculation. But I will confirm we were just taking time to update all of our assets to reflect the new launch date of December 10th."

The official Twitter account of Cyberpunk 2077 has been updated with an image stating the date December 10 as well.

