CD Projekt Red gives strange update on Project Hadar

CD Projekt Red, the studio behind Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher trilogy has a lot of irons in the fire right now. The main priority is The Witcher 4 AKA Polaris, but then there's the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel Orion to work on as well, and a new IP simply referred to as Project Hadar.

We've heard very little on Project Hadar, but apparently it has been in development since 2021. Of course, with us knowing next to nothing on what the game actually is, fan speculation has been wild, with many creating random theories on what they think Hadar could be.

CD Projekt Red co-CEO Michal Nowakowski shut down one of these rumours on Twitter/X, saying that it is not a cosmic horror story set in Feudal Japan. Oh well, chalk that one off the lengthy list. In time, we'll likely hear more about Project Hadar, but until then, all we can do is continue to speculate.