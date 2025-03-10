CD Projekt Red: "Geralt felt like a block and Ciri is like liquid compared to him"

HQ

Of course, many of us are really looking forward to The Witcher 4, after all it's been a full ten years since its predecessor and even though it was a wicked good looking game - a lot has happened since then.

And apparently we should have expectations for the gameplay and graphics, because when senior communications manager Pawel Burza from CD Projekt Red appeared on the AnsweRED podcast, he had this to say about the animations of the new main character Ciri:

"You don't see Geralt doing these things. He's nimble, but he feels like a block in some sense. She's like liquid compared to him."

Game director Sebastian Kalemba also had a few words to say about Ciri's movements and continued:

"She moves like she was raised by wolves in Kaer Morhen, but at the same time, she's way more agile, which is like... yeah, that comes from her personality, from her posture and stuff. And so you can tell that there is a difference too. She's more agile in general."

In short, controlling Ciri seems to be very different from a gameplay point of view and she's very well animated, and that sounds really appealing, doesn't it?