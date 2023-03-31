Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Project Sirius

CD Projekt Red explains why it rebooted Project Sirius

The Witcher multiplayer game had its development restarted to cut costs early, it seems.

There are a lot of The Witcher projects in the works right now, but one that has been making headlines recently is Project Sirius, a multiplayer game set in the fantasy universe.

CD Projekt Red announced earlier this month that work on Project Sirius had been rebooted. Now, thanks to a conference streamed on YouTube, we have the answer as to why. According to the stream and CD Projekt Red's CEO, the reboot decision came about to cut costs early. He explained:

"In order to stay innovative we must experiment and be brave when trying new paths, and to stay in control and keep the right course, especially with a project that is new to us in terms of design, developed by a new studio in our family. We need to keep evaluating the situation as we move along. It's better to cut costs early - and even restart if needed - than to carry on."

Do you think this was the right move?

Project Sirius

