CD Projekt Red developer explains Cyberpunk 2077's darkest quest

HQ

Cyberpunk 2077's world is pretty dark to begin with. Corporations rule, people swap out their body parts for cybernetic implants, those implants drive them crazy. But, perhaps the darkest moment in the game comes in The Sinnerman questline.

A choice in the questline allows you to crucify a criminal, leading to a very graphic cutscene. Speaking to GamesRadar, CD Projekt Red senior quest designer Philipp Weber spoke about why the team kept the heaviness of the quest in the game.

"We do heavy things if we have something meaningful to say, and then we also dare to go there... That quest in Cyberpunk also had people in the studio who had problems with it."

"I would say that if you never have that discussion, you're probably not making art, if there's never a question of 'maybe we actually have to be brave, dive deeper'. Maybe there's something that could also touch people the wrong way," Weber continued. "Are we ready to do that? And I think, you know, those are discussions that we have to this day, but I think it's important to have them, because otherwise you're never able to do something like this."

What did you think of The Sinnerman quest?