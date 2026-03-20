CD Projekt Red confirms it'll release an unannounced project in the coming quarters

HQ

Is it happening? Has it finally been confirmed? Well, we shouldn't hold our breath just yet, although we know that there is at least the plan to publish one unannounced project from CD Projekt Red in the coming quarters. As The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2077's sequel are years away, all eyes are on the as yet unconfirmed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt expansion.

Rumours of another Witcher 3 DLC circulated last year, and we've only had more insiders and analysts claim something is coming since. In the recent financial results posted by CD Projekt Red, SynthPotato caught a note to an unannounced project being published pretty soon.

"In the coming quarters," reads the note in the document. "The Studio will focus primarily on further development work on ongoing projects; we also plan to publish one of the heretofore unannounced gaming projects."

This isn't a direct confirmation of another Witcher 3 expansion, as really CD Projekt Red could be working on anything. It's expected that Fool's Theory is behind the work on the expansion, but CD Projekt Red has confirmed that there's always a team of developers at the studio supporting and working with any studio like Fool's Theory or Virtuous if they're developing a CD Projekt IP.