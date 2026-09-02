CD Projekt Red CEO can't promise The Witcher 4 on a PS5 disc, but there will be a box with something worth collecting

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The Witcher 4 recently was confirmed by developer CD Projekt Red to be releasing in 2028. That's a good thing in many ways, but considering Sony will end its PS5 disc production from 2028, that date now raises a lot of questions about the future of The Witcher on physical media.

The folks at CD Projekt Red are big fans of all things physical, as joint-CEO Michal Nowakowski explained in an interview with The Game Business. Nowakowski clarified that if Sony decides to end disc production, then that decision is out of CDPR's hands. "We have no influence on the policies of the first parties...the discs have to be manufactured in their own factories."

That means if Sony goes ahead with its discless future plans, then The Witcher 4 won't launch with a disc on PS5. However, Nowakowski has promised we will get a box, with some "feelies" inside that make it feel worthwhile. "We're big fans of people having access to tangible, collectible things. We're nerds ourselves and we like that. We always supported that. Whatever is the case, we're for sure going to be having a box."

What that box will contain is unknown, but I still remember opening my basic edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt back in 2015. That came with a map, stickers, and a thank you note for buying the game. There's hope something similar could be in the physical version of The Witcher 4, when it releases the year after next.