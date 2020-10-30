CD Projekt Red CEO apologises after downplaying crunch

You're watching Advertisements

The CD Projekt Red CEO, Adam Kicinski has recently apologised to staff after downplaying the crunch to investors. Cyberpunk 2077 required a crunch to make the November 19 release date, however has since been delayed till December 10, bringing the crunch into question.

In a past call with investors, Kicinski was quoted saying; "Regarding crunch; actually, it's not that bad - and never was," leading to a fair amount of backlash from the media. Since then however, he has apologised to the staff at CD Projekt Red in an internal email stating:

"From the bottom of my heart, I would like to apologise to everyone for what I said during Tuesday's investor conference call. I had not wanted to comment on crunch, yet I still did, and I did it in a demeaning and harmful way. Truth be told, it's only now, when the stress connected with the delay decision and the call itself is lifting, that I'm fully realising the true extent of my words."

"I have nothing to say in my defence. What I said was not even unfortunate, it was utterly bad. For that, please accept my most sincere and honest apologies. I always was, and am still, proud of the heart and soul you put into what you do every day."

Thanks, VG24/7.