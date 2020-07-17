CD Projekt Red celebrates Kojima by creating him in Cyberpunk

You're watching Advertisements

Just a few days ago, Death Stranding was released on PC. The game was of course developed by Kojima Productions and "the father of Metal Gear Solid", Hideo Kojima.

Polish CD Projekt Red is currently getting ready to launch its upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077 on November 19, 2020. Its official Twitter has now congratulated Hideo Kojima on the PC release of Death Stranding. And they did it by releasing a photo. This is how Hideo Kojima would look like as a character in Cyberpunk 2077. Last year's Tokyo Game Show Kojima was posing on a motorcycle, which was used as an inspiration.

"From Tokyo to Night City — that's quite a ride... Congratulations on the PC launch of Death Stranding, Kojima-san and the team!"

It is not known, whether this is just a fun way to congratulate a famous game designer, or if this is a hint of things to come in Cyberpunk 2077.

