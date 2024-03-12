CD Projekt Red can't resist adding more to Cyberpunk 2077

HQ

Cyberpunk 2077 has been CD Projekt Red's ugly duckling. Following the success of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, we then got what appeared to be quite a buggy, unfinished mess in 2020. Given time and effort, though, the RPG transformed into something beautiful.

Speaking with Game File, game director Gabe Amatangelo spoke about how the team managed to make such a comeback with Cyberpunk 2077. "The big change was just to give everyone more freedom," he said. "Letting them just create and not have to worry about the game directors checking the box on every little thing."

This led to the release of the widely acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion, but even if that might be the end of the content coming to Cyberpunk 2077, it seems the developers aren't quite done yet.

"It's possible that there's some other little thing that comes in here or there, just because, as you're kind of messing around with stuff, sometimes you discover something that is not a high risk. Or it's easy to integrate. Or, you know, some developers have some bandwidth," Amatangelo continued. "Then they bring it to me. I'm like, 'All right, well, I trust you that it isn't going to mess with your other work...So let's give it a go.'"