CD Projekt Red boss likes several tweets criticising Sony

Adam Badowski went on a Twitter liking spree, but has since removed the likes.

It seems like there might be some bad blood brewing between CD Projekt Red and Sony since the whole debacle with Cyberpunk 2077. After it was widely discovered that the game was in an unfinished state at launch, CD Projekt Red said that people should contact Microsoft and Sony for refunds.

But this was against their policies, especially in Sony's case, something the latter reportedly were not happy about. This led to Sony removing the game from PlayStation Store, which seems to have angered the boss of CD Projekt Red, Adam Badowski. As noticed by VGC, Badowski has been on a liking spree on Twitter on posts with severe criticism towards Sony and their decision to remove Cyberpunk 2077.

When this was noticed by media, someone (probably Badowski himself) removed all the likes. How long we'll have to wait until Cyberpunk 2077 will return to PlayStation remains to be seen. If you want to play it, we would recommend you to do it on a PC or Xbox Series S/X. Unfortunately, it really isn't up to par with a PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One or Xbox One X.

