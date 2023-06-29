CD Projekt Red boss doesn't think the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was as bad as everyone says, finds criticism excessive

HQ

"It became cool to hate us, and the game wasn't nearly as bad at launch as many claim - the first reviews were even positive." Well, what about those of you who played Cyperpunk 2077 on December 10, almost three years ago? Is the above statement something you would agree with? We at the reaction as well as most gamers would probably answer no to that question, but CD Project Red's PR manager is of a different opinion and during a long interview with Gamesindustry he had (among other things) the following to say:

"I actually believe Cyberpunk on launch was way better than it was received, and even the first reviews were positive,"

"Then it became a cool thing not to like it. We went from hero to zero really fast. That was the tough moment. We didn't know what was happening. We knew that the game is great, yes we can improve it, yes we need to take time to do it, and we need to rebuild some stuff."

"That took us a lot of time, but I don't believe we were ever broken. We were always like: Let's do this."

Of course, a lot has happened since that fateful December day and Cyberpunk 2077 is a much more complete and well-functioning game today than at launch, even if many previously made promises were never fulfilled. The exapnsion Phantom Liberty is only months away and promises, in addition to all the new content, a major update to the basic experience. Here at the editorial office, we are cautiously optimistic and look forward to seeing what CDPR has managed to cook up.

What are your expectations for Phantom Liberty? Will you play the expansion or have you given up on Cyberpunk 2077?