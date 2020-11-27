English
Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red assures fans once more that Cyberpunk 2077 won't be delayed further

It seems likely, especially as physical copies have been spotted out in the wild.

CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed many times, but the final (and real) release date should be December 10, 2020. The company's CFO Piotr Nielubowicz has talked about this in a Youtube-video. The game's marketing campaign has already started, and on December 10 it is time for the main event.

Piotr Nielubowicz also made it clear that The Witcher 3 is getting a "next-gen" treatment on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and on modern PCs in the future.

So... perhaps we can now finally trust, that Cyberpunk 2077 is actually coming out on December 10? Leave your comments below.

