CD Projekt RED announces Update 2.3 for Cyberpunk 2077 to be released tomorrow

While the most important work has already been done with the release of Updates 2.0 and 2.1, especially with a new skill and attribute system, Cyberpunk 2077 continues to bring us more and more new features and functionality, almost five years after its release. Now, Update 2.3 is almost here, after a couple of weeks of delay from its original release date.

And now we also know what's new for Night City starting tomorrow, 17 July. According to the studio's official patch notes, Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 will feature four new vehicles, an even freer and more accurate Photo Mode, Mac support (which was announced last year, without a release date) and a new automatic driving feature called AutoDrive. In addition, you will now be able to call and order a Delamain Taxi to take you to your destination, for a small fee.

You can read the patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.3 here. The update will be available for all versions of the game, although it will take a little longer to arrive on Nintendo Switch 2.