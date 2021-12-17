CD Projekt pays millions in settlement with disgruntled investors

HQ

If there's one thing in life you can be reasonably sure of, it's that the sun will rise again tomorrow. That, and that the Cyberpunk 2077 series will roll on with new weird revelations. The major title from CD Projekt, which was supposed to change the way we look at games has, as we all know, not lived up to expectations, not yet anyway. In fact, countless attempts are now being made to fix what hasn't worked in order to eventually deliver an experience that is at least close to what was promised. Updates and bug fixes are released, new versions are in development, excuses and promises of improvement are delivered to media, while money continues to be poured into the project to salvage what can be salvaged.

Now comes word from The Verge that CD Projekt has reached a settlement in the lawsuit that began earlier this year, a lawsuit that stems from shareholders not believing they were given accurate information in connection with their investment. Reportedly, the developer is now forced to shell out $1,850,000. However, it should be said that the game has de facto sold well, especially given the lousy premise, and it is probably also precisely for that reason both parties have been able to agree on a settlement rather than proceed with a lengthy lawsuit.

At least the trial is now over, so they can concentrate fully on trying to get Cyberpunk 2077 right, with next-gen versions scheduled for release next year. Of course, it will be extremely interesting to see if they manage to ride out the storm of criticism and turn it into something positive to come out even stronger on the other side. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, as they say, and one can only hope that CD Projekt has learned something from this monumental failure.