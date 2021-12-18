CD Projekt lied about Keanu Reeves "loving" Cyberpunk 2077

HQ

It's very hard to love last year's Cyberpunk 2077, which through cleverly structured marketing sold a game that was then released not only in an unfinished form, but with about 40% of the content that players who had pre-ordered it had been promised.

Minus the fact that presales raked in 14 million copies, it stands out to us at Gamereactor as one of the biggest disappointments in gaming history, and it's now clear that Keanu Reeves, who plays the character Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077, has never even touched the game.

CD Projekt Red's chairman and CEO Adam Kicinski said last year, on multiple occasions that Keanu played it and "loved it", which has now been proven false, as Reeves (in an interview with The Verge) instead reveals that he has only "seen demonstrations" of his appearance in the game.

Reeves was also made aware of fans' effort to mod Cyberpunk 2077 so that they could have sex with his character, Johnny Silverhand, with Reeves commenting on the matter by saying, "aww, that's always nice".