      CD Projekt is "fully committed" to the Cyberpunk IP

      This comes after it was revealed that the Phantom Liberty expansion will be the only expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.

      Recently, CD Projekt announced the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, and then soon after revealed that this chunk of post-launch content will be the only expansion that the game will receive. But just because this decision has been made doesn't mean that the Polish games company is done with the Cyberpunk IP. In fact, it has plans for it in the future.

      As noted in an earnings call, CD Projekt's vice-president, Michał Nowakowski stated, "We decided to develop one major expansion for Cyberpunk, which is going to take advantage of all the capabilities of the new-gen consoles. Having said that, we're totally, fully committed to developing the Cyberpunk IP further, beyond this particular Cyberpunk expansion."

      Nowakowski continued a little bit further adding, "We've put a lot of effort and time into building this franchise and we definitely want to continue to build upon what was built right now - with new stories, new experiences, new content, basically. Not just the video game format... In terms of expansions, there's just going to be one major expansion. However, there's going to be new stuff in the future."

      As for what this will entail remains to be seen, but Cyberpunk fans can at least enjoy the Edgerunners anime that has landed on Netflix, and then the Phantom Liberty expansion next year.

