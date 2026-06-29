CD Projekt is changing its name to CD Projekt Red to mirror its famous development studio

HQ

While many know the name CD Projekt Red, it might surprise a few to hear that this only applies to the game developer behind the acclaimed and massively popular titles like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077. The name of the main Polish company is simply CD Projekt, but this will soon be changing.

As per Polish financial publication, Bankier.pl, CD Projekt has decided to rename itself as CD Projekt Red, to mirror the game developer. This decision ultimately came to fruition during a recent general meeting, where it was confirmed that after over 30 years of being dubbed CD Projekt, following its founding in 1994, the company would be renamed CD Projekt Red.

A statement on this matter, after translation, explains: "In the opinion of the Management Board, the new company name will ensure consistency in the communication of the CD Projekt RED brand, which will, among other things, facilitate the identification of the company with its products on the global market and support recruitment processes."

As for what CD Projekt Red is currently working on, the developer's next major project will be The Witcher 4, but a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is also in the pipeline too.