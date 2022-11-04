CD Projekt has named the director of the next The Witcher Saga

HQ

Following the recent news that CD Projekt Red would be working on an all-new trilogy of The Witcher games, the Polish games company has now announced the individual who will be heading up and directing the next saga.

As mentioned in a tweet, Sebastian Kalemba, a long-time animator at CD Projekt Red, has announced that he has been named as the saga's director, and speaking about this matter, he said:

"Career news: I'm directing the new Witcher Saga. Since joining @CDPROJEKTRED I believe nothing is impossible and raising the bar, telling emotional stories & creating worlds is what we're here for. I'm proud to be part of CDPR and work with such a talented and passionate team."

Before being named as director of these upcoming games, Kalemba was the head of animation and animation director for Cyberpunk 2077, and before that served as the lead animator on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.