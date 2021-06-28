Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt CEO is "pleased" with the "stability and performance of Cyberpunk 2077"

The game recently returned to the PlayStation Store with a warning message for those looking to play on PS4.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The ups and downs of Cyberpunk 2077 have been well documented since its launch back in December 2020, with the pinnacle of the whole situation seeing the game delisted on the PlayStation Store due to the performance and issues of the game on Sony's consoles, with the base PS4 facing the most issues.

The game is now back on the PlayStation Store after its hiatus, thanks to the game receiving a hefty number of patches and bug fixes to bring the game to a reasonable state, but comes with a warning message to those looking to pick it up on base PS4 models. Following this, the CEO of CD Projekt, Adam Kiciński stated to TVN24 that he is "pleased" with the "stability and performance of Cyberpunk 2077".

You don't have to go too far to find a bug/glitch compilation for Cyberpunk 2077 (you can even check out ours from launch below), so hopefully despite the CEO being pleased, CD Projekt will continue to work on this game, to bring it to a level of polish that is expected by a game developer of the calibre of CD Projekt Red.

Cyberpunk 2077

Thanks, Tech Raptor.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy