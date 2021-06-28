CD Projekt CEO is "pleased" with the "stability and performance of Cyberpunk 2077"

The ups and downs of Cyberpunk 2077 have been well documented since its launch back in December 2020, with the pinnacle of the whole situation seeing the game delisted on the PlayStation Store due to the performance and issues of the game on Sony's consoles, with the base PS4 facing the most issues.

The game is now back on the PlayStation Store after its hiatus, thanks to the game receiving a hefty number of patches and bug fixes to bring the game to a reasonable state, but comes with a warning message to those looking to pick it up on base PS4 models. Following this, the CEO of CD Projekt, Adam Kiciński stated to TVN24 that he is "pleased" with the "stability and performance of Cyberpunk 2077".

You don't have to go too far to find a bug/glitch compilation for Cyberpunk 2077 (you can even check out ours from launch below), so hopefully despite the CEO being pleased, CD Projekt will continue to work on this game, to bring it to a level of polish that is expected by a game developer of the calibre of CD Projekt Red.

Thanks, Tech Raptor.