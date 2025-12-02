CD Projekt backs up seemingly ridiculous plans to deliver an entire The Witcher trilogy within a six-year span

HQ

A while back, when it was confirmed that The Witcher 4 was on its way, CD Projekt made a claim that seemed ambitious to say the least. The promise was that this upcoming next project would be the beginning of a new trilogy of games, a trilogy that would take as little as six years to launch in their entirety. The caveat to this is that the six-year clock would only start when The Witcher 4 launches in a couple of years at the earliest, meaning it could be eight or more years in total to develop these three games, but still this seems unlikely and massively ambitious all the same.

But the Polish developer is sticking to its guns on this claim. In a recent financial call, CEO Michał Nowakowski informed investors that the aim is still to offer three games in a six-year span, with the official wording as follows.

"In a way, yes, I do believe that further games should be delivered in a shorter period of time - as we had stated before, our plan still is to launch the whole trilogy within a six-year period, so yes, that would mean we would plan to have a shorter development time between TW4 and TW5, between TW5 and TW6 and so on."

For reference and as to why it seems unlikely that this will happen, the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy will not make this timeline if the upcoming game (that we've heard very little of official substance about yet) doesn't launch before April 2026. And this is for a trilogy of projects that are remakes and not dedicated new RPGs that have to create and tell an entire new story.

If CD Projekt does manage to achieve these goals, everyone will be immensely impressed, but for the time being it does seem wise to temper your expectations and assume that it'll require longer than this to push out the next three The Witcher projects, which we won't hear more about at The Game Awards next month.