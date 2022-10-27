CD Projekt announces The Witcher Remake

Fancy replaying the very first adventure of Geralt of Rivia? Well... Then this could be the most exciting news of the week for you. The Polish game developer, CD Projekt has just announced a remake of The Witcher, built entirely from scratch in Unreal Engine 5 and behind the development is the studio Fool's Theory which, according to CDPR, consists largely of old The Witcher veterans.

Adam Badowski, CD Projekt Red:

"The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD PROJEKT RED. It was the first game we made, ever, and it was a big moment for us then. Going back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it feels just as big, if not bigger. Collaborating with Fool's Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people there have been previously involved in The Witcher games. They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games. And although it will take some time before we're ready to share more about and from the game, I know it'll be worth the wait."