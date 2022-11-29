CD Projekt already working on more TV projects after the success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

HQ

While we're still digesting the end of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the animated series has become the most beloved TV product among the studio's IPs (especially now that Henry Cavill is stepping down as Geralt as of the end of the third season of The Witcher live-action series and handing over to Liam Hemsworth).

In fact, such has been its reception that in the latest quarterly report to shareholders (thanks , VGC), the company's vice president, Michał Nowakowski, had this to say about whether there would be a second season of the series or whether they already had other projects in mind:

"We can't confirm any specific plans for a second season of Edgerunners or anything else." But he adds: "We're looking forward to doing more things in the transmedia space, i.e. in linear visual animation or live action, and those plans haven't changed, so when we're ready you can expect to see more announcements on that front from us.

Strong sales of Cyberpunk 2077 (much of which was due to the success of the series) boosted CD Projekt's third-quarter financial results, the company announced on Monday. It remains to be seen whether we will get new stories in Night City or, instead, delve deeper into the stories of the The Witcher universe.