CD Projekt about to start the development of more than one AAA title

It hasn't been easy being CD Projekt Red since the release of Cyberpunk 2077, which unfortunately didn't deliver the way it should. Since then, the team has worked hard on improving it, but there is still much more work that needs to be done.

Instead of having a record quarter January - March this year, they actually saw their net profit drop 64.7% compared to the same quarter in 2020. But now they have started planning for the future again and according to a Reuters report, they will "start parallel high-budget developments from 2022". The studio also does not rule out neither an acquisition or a merger to increase the capacity.

CD Projekt Red will still keep their promise on Cyberpunk 2077 while also deliver The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. We assume at least one of these new AAA projects is a title in The Witcher universe, but it will probably be years until we get some sort of confirmation.