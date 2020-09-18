CD Project Red shows Cyberpunk 2077's gangs and setting in two new trailers

You're watching Advertisements

Episode three of Cyberpunk 2077's Night City Wire showcase was broadcast tonight and here we saw two new gameplay trailers for the upcoming title: one showcasing the setting of Night City and the other looking at the gangs that occupy it.

In the Night City trailer, we got a deeper look into what the city was like. The city, although looking beautiful, appeared to be plagued with issues as homelessness was reported to have soared by 300%, and crime figures double. The trailer almost acted like a tourist informational video, as it showed us snapshots of the coastal city and its six distant districts. The team confirmed that it had poured that much detail into the city that it was able to provide each individual street with its own name (we are sure this was pretty time-consuming!).

We were then introduced to the gangs of Night City and these were known as the Valentinos, 6th Street, Maelstrom, Moxes, Tyger Claws, Voodoo Boys, Aldecaldos, and Animals. The gangs will be encountered when exploring the city and completing quests - you can even hire gangs, apparently. You will also be able to complete jobs for gangs, but you will not be able to join them personally due to your mercenary status. There are also said to be special gang-themed vehicles, clothing, and weapons that players will be able to obtain.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release November 19 on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. You can read our preview of the game here.