CCP Games lays out EVE Vanguard roadmap for the rest of 2024

CCP Games has taken a rather strange approach to the development of EVE Vanguard, as instead of debuting the title as an Early Access project and then working with the community to improve and better the experience, as is the case often with other titles, the developer has instead utilised a Founder's programme that provides access to a small selection of the community to try the game before it even lands as an Early Access project.

This has included various First Strike events in the first half of 2024, which was then followed by a Solstice Event in late June. With this behind us, CCP has shared a roadmap of what the second half of 2024 will bring to EVE Vanguard.

We're told that the immediate future will see further closed Founder's VIP playtests and events hosted, and that these will be bolstered with developer diaries and ask-me-anything Q&As, all throughout the year.

We can then also expect additions to the Frontlines, including depth to corruption and suppression and establishing a broader connection to EVE Online through the contraband system. There will be better player agency, including improvements to deployment options, more diverse environments, deeper weapon chipset crafting options and blueprint construction. Progression and rewards are being tackled so that there are more unique ways to progress, and we can look forward to new gameplay elements, such as emergent planetside activities, higher-stake PvP flashpoints, and more craftables to use when in combat.

In November, we can expect a major update to arrive. There is no firm date attached to this, but there will be an EVE event in London on November 16, so perhaps that's a good idea of when it may arrive.

After all of this, and seemingly sometime in the new year, we can expect the game to actually debut and arrive in an Early Access format.

Check out the latest trailer for EVE Vanguard below as well as the full second half of 2024 roadmap.