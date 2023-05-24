Cayde returns in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

HQ

Now that Bungie is part of Sony Interactive Entertainment, it was almost a given that they'd have a presence at the PlayStation Showcase. And boy, did they do just that.

Bungie didn't just reveal when the annual Destiny 2 Showcase will be held, but it also gave us the first teaser of Destiny 2: The Final Shape, the last part of the Light and Darkness Saga, and this included the reveal of a beloved and long-dead character: Cayde-6.

So, while Cayde originally died in the Forsaken expansion years ago, The Final Shape will see Nathan Fillon returning to Bungie's sci-fi universe in some, seemingly spectral, form.

As for when the Destiny 2 Showcase will be held, which will provide an even deeper look at the upcoming expansion, this is set for August 22, 2023.