LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Lemnis Gate
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Cavier has rolled out a collection of Rolex-inspired iPhone 13 Pros

The most expensive of these will set you back $30,780.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you thought that Apple's latest flagship smartphone was a little bit hefty on price then you should check out this new Rolex-inspired range from Cavier. Each iPhone 13 Pro here has been inspired by different luxury watches and there are five separate variants currently retailing for a limited time.

The most expensive within the collection is the Benvenuto model of the iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB. This retails for $30,780, which is substantially more than its usual $1,599 price tag. This particular model has been inspired by the Rolex Cellini collection and it's named after the famous Italian sculptor Benvenuto Cellini. What really catches the eye about this design is the crocodile leather across the bottom and its 18-karat rose gold frame.

You can check out the other designs within the collection here.

Cavier has rolled out a collection of Rolex-inspired iPhone 13 Pros

Thanks, Gozmochina.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy