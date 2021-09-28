Cavier has rolled out a collection of Rolex-inspired iPhone 13 Pros

HQ

If you thought that Apple's latest flagship smartphone was a little bit hefty on price then you should check out this new Rolex-inspired range from Cavier. Each iPhone 13 Pro here has been inspired by different luxury watches and there are five separate variants currently retailing for a limited time.

The most expensive within the collection is the Benvenuto model of the iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB. This retails for $30,780, which is substantially more than its usual $1,599 price tag. This particular model has been inspired by the Rolex Cellini collection and it's named after the famous Italian sculptor Benvenuto Cellini. What really catches the eye about this design is the crocodile leather across the bottom and its 18-karat rose gold frame.

Thanks, Gozmochina.