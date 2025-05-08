English
Cause of Heathrow power station fire still unclear, initial report says

Interim report leaves key questions unanswered after March shutdown.

The latest news on the United Kingdom. An interim report has confirmed that the cause of the fire which shut down Heathrow Airport in March remains undetermined. If you want to learn more, you can read the full report here.

The blaze at an electrical substation halted operations at all four terminals for nearly 18 hours, stranding thousands of passengers and disrupting airlines across Europe. Investigations continue as a final report is expected in June.

Heathrow, London, England-April 30, 2024:Travelers in the departures waiting area, Heathrow International Airport, London, Great Britain // Shutterstock

