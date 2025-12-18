Cause of death released for Rob Reiner and his wife

HQ

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has confirmed that filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, died from multiple sharp force injuries, ruling their deaths a homicide.

According to official records released on Thursday, both deaths occurred on Sunday, 14 December, the day their bodies were discovered at the couple's home in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

About Nick Reiner, 32

Their son, Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested later that day and has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, along with a special allegation of using a knife. He appeared briefly in court on Wednesday but did not enter a plea. Wearing a suicide-prevention vest and restraints, he spoke only once, acknowledging his right to a speedy trial. His arraignment is scheduled for 7 January.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across Hollywood. The tragedy has also delayed the release of Rob Reiner's final project, a concert film featuring Spinal Tap performing at Stonehenge, as the film world mourns one of its most influential figures.