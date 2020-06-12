Cookies

news
Stray

Cats and robots in focus in the announcement of Stray

Developer Bluetwelve announced the cat-filled title Stray during Sony's PlayStation 5 event stream.

Stray just might have been the strangest game announced to come out of Sony's Playstation 5 live stream, but we didn't get much information on the project. What we do know, however, is that it's at least filled to the brim with cats and robots (we love cats and robots) and that it's being developed by Bluetwelve and published by Annapurna Interactive.

Stray is set to release for the PlayStation 5 during 2021 (som far no other formats have been confirmed) and you can find the first trailer below.

Stray

