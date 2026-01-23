Catnap reveals its real name in the latest trailer for Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5

HQ

It seems incredible, but MOB Entertainment is close to reaching the (supposed) end of Poppy Playtime in less than a month, as the final episode of the horror series, Poppy Playtime Chapter 5: Broken Things, will be released on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) on 18 February.

In this final chapter of horror, we will delve into the very heart of the Playtime Co. factory and reveal the ultimate truth about the experiments that took place there, as well as meet the mastermind behind all our scares over the years: The Prototype. Beyond that, we will also learn more about all those terrifying characters we have been running away from in previous chapters, such as Catnap.

The team is preparing for the final release of Poppy Playtime on our computers (it will also be available on consoles "in the coming months") with a series of character-focused trailers, the most recent of which is dedicated to Experiment #1188 "CATNAP", where the creature also reveals its real name: Theodore.

Check it out below. Are you ready to reach the end with Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 'Broken Things'?