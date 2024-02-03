Catherine O'Hara joins the cast of The Last of Us Season 2

HQ

A recent report from Variety has revealed that Catherine O'Hara has joined the cast of The Last of Us Season 2. It's unclear at this point, though, what character O'Hara will be playing in the show. Still, she will be joining Season 2 newcomers Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby.

With a career spanning over four decades, O'Hara has starred in some of the most beloved films of all-time, including Beetlejuice, Home Alone, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Some of the actresses most recent projects include the spy action comedy Argylle and the soon-to-be-released Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.