Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Catherine: Full Body

Catherine: Full Body is releasing for Nintendo Switch in July

Be careful not to lose your feet in this chaotic adventure as it releases in July for Nintendo's hybrid console.

The romantic puzzle adventure Catherine: Full Body will be released on July 7th for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo and Atlus revealed just recently. Atlus brings this most unfortunate quadrilateral relationship of the undecided man Vincent to the hybrid console in hope to help more people enjoy the revised game version in its matured form.

The game is also available on Playstation 4, where this new edition originally appeared on last fall.

Are you excited to play Catherine: Full Body on Switch?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Catherine: Full BodyCatherine: Full Body

Related texts



Loading next content