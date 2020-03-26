Catherine: Full Body is releasing for Nintendo Switch in July

The romantic puzzle adventure Catherine: Full Body will be released on July 7th for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo and Atlus revealed just recently. Atlus brings this most unfortunate quadrilateral relationship of the undecided man Vincent to the hybrid console in hope to help more people enjoy the revised game version in its matured form.

The game is also available on Playstation 4, where this new edition originally appeared on last fall.

Are you excited to play Catherine: Full Body on Switch?