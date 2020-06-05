Catherine: Full Body demo coming to Switch next week

You're watching Advertisements

The quirky and sexy puzzle game Catherine: Full Body will be released for the Switch on July 7, but you won't have to wait until then to be able to play it. Sega's official Japanese Twitter account has confirmed that Atlus will release a playable demo on Thursday next week, which includes the first two days in this unique adventure.

If you have missed Catherine, it was originally released for the last console generation back in 2011 for both Playstation 3 and Xbox 360. The addition of 'Full Body' in the title is due to the extras this version (already released for Playstation 4) has, like the new girl Rin, who expands the story. There are also things such as higher difficulty to keep things interesting for people who have played it before.

Have you played Catherine before and what do you think about it?