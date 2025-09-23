Catfish: The TV Show cancelled by MTV

Catfish, the TV show that looked into online relationships and asked if the people behind them were really who they said they were, has been cancelled by MTV.

According to Variety, MTV will allow the producers of the show to shop it elsewhere, but it won't have a home on the network in the future besides repeats of old episodes. Originally beginning from a movie by creator Nev Schulman, Catfish started as a documentary following Schulman's own experience with a so-called catfish.

The documentary coined the term, and the series that followed further explored people being deceived online. Spinoffs also spawned across the world, including in the UK, Brazil, Colombia, and Chile.

We'll have to see if Catfish as a TV show has a future on another network, but the legacy will live on in internet speak for years to come.

This is an ad: