Cate Blanchett's darkest secrets are brought into the light in Apple TV+'s Disclaimer*

One of the big new series that is set to debut on Apple TV+ this month is the Alfonso Cuaron directed seven-part outing Disclaimer*. This show revolves around Cate Blanchett's renowned author, Renee Knight, who has her darkest secrets thrown into the light in a book that features her as the main character.

The exact synopsis for Disclaimer* states: "Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets.

"As Catherine races to uncover the writer's true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys both her own life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and their son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee)."

Disclaimer* will debut on Apple TV+ in October, starting from the 11th, and you can see the latest trailer below.