Earlier this month, there were rumours stating that Cate Blanchett of The Lord of the Rings fame could be playing Lilith the Siren in the upcoming Borderlands movie by Eli Roth and Lionsgate (produced by Randy Pitchford from Gearbox). And guess what, it seems like it's now decided.

This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter, and honestly it both seems like a great fit and also something that boosts our hype for the movie with a couple of 100%.