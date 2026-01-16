Cate Blanchett to return as Valka in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon sequel

The How to Train Your Dragon 2 live-action version just netted a big actress to its cast. One who has plenty of familiarity with the franchise, too. Cate Blanchett will return as Valka in the second live-action retelling of DreamWorks' classic animated features.

This comes via The Hollywood Reporter, which also states that Dean DeBlois will be returning as writer, director, and executive producer of the upcoming movie. Valka, the character played by Blanchett, is the long-lost mother of Hiccup (played by Mason Thames in the live-action flick and Jay Baruchel in the animated one). It's kind of a spoiler to say they find her in the next film, but then again it did release back in 2014.

The first live-action How to Train Your Dragon managed to gross $636 million worldwide, so it's clear that Universal Pictures sees a lot of potential in rebooting these stories. Currently, Universal has the 11th of June, 2027 locked in as the release date for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2.