Cate Blanchett is "serious" about giving up acting

While some actors like Samuel L. Jackson, Robert DeNiro, and Morgan Freeman haven't slowed down their acting appearances even as they reach their twilight years, it seems that not every highly respected actor or actress is planning on continuing until they drop. Cate Blanchett, for example, wants us to know she has other things she wants to do with her life.

Speaking to Radio Times (via The Standard), Blanchett spoke about stopping acting at some point. "My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting," she said. "[There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life."

Blanchett most recently starred alongside Michael Fassbender in Steven Soderbergh's Black Bag. Blanchett, now 55, said that she has spent a long time "getting comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable."

If Blanchett were to leave film and acting tomorrow, she would leave behind a filmography few could ever hope to match. And Borderlands is there, too. Jokes aside, if she quit, it would be an understandable move, but one that would likely leave a lot of fans devastated.

